x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

AMBER Alert issued for 4-year-old last seen in Tampa

Law enforcement says the child may be in the company of two adults.
Credit: FDLE
Terry Reed, 4 years old. Last seen in the area of 4100 North McDill Ave. Tampa, Fla.

TAMPA, Fla. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old out of Hillsborough County.

According to the Florida Department of Law enforcement, the child, Terry Reed, was last seen in the area of 4100 N. McDill Avenue in Tampa. Law enforcement says he may be in the company of Kami George, 29, and Matthew Leighton, 33. 

Tampa police say neither George nor Leighton have custody of Reed.

"We are concerned for his safety," Tampa police said in a statement. 

Credit: FDLE
Kami George, 29, and Matthew Leighton, 33. Missing 4-year-old Terry Reed could be in the company of the two in the photo.

The two adults may be traveling in a red 2010 Toyota Camry with the license plate LBEZ01, according to law enforcement. The car reportedly has visible damage on the passenger door.

Credit: FDLE
2010 Toyota Camry, Florida tag LBEZ01

Law enforcement asks anyone who sees Reed or the adults involved not to approach. Instead, contact law enforcement immediately. 

In Other News

Bass Pro Shops buying land in Putnam County - Is a resort next?