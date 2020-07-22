Amazon small business partners find growth online during pandemic

“Small and medium businesses that represent over half of everything sold on our site have been able to stay afloat," Amazon's Joel Sider said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Businesses have taken a hit this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But a new study from Amazon on its small business partners shows promise for those who have moved online. The company said its partners made record sales in the first quarter of 2020 and topped $3 billion over the past year.

As COVID-19 caused closures, many turned to the internet to buy and sell.

“Small and medium businesses that represent over half of everything sold on our site have been able to stay afloat," Amazon's Joel Sider said.

Far from the difficult months brick-and-mortar stores experienced. But in a report from the National Retail Federation, June showed sales rebounding slightly despite the resurgence of the virus in some states.

Sider explained with the increase in Amazon’s partners, the company is spending $30 billion on resources for these small sellers. Over 90,000 of which operate in Florida he said.