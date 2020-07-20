Are you signing away your rights with a COVID-19 liability waiver?

Attorney Michelle Thomas said the waivers go both ways and that companies may still be responsible if there is negligence.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Knowing your rights.

You may have seen restaurants, salons, even summer camps requesting you to sign a liability waiver when it comes to COVID-19. It's a contract that typically tells customers they assume the risk and won’t file a lawsuit if they contract the virus.

It’s a gray area according to attorney Michelle Thomas.

Businesses may ask you to sign a form that explains they are not responsible for your illness, comparable to a ticket stub for a sporting event where you assume the risk if a ball or puck hits you. But Thomas said that is not a blanket statement that gets companies off the hook.

“It’s definitely not foolproof,” Thomas said.

She explained waivers work both ways. If you sign one and get sick, it could be the negligence of the other party. For the party requiring a signature, it could be used as evidence to show all safety efforts were made.

“Businesses still need to follow all CDC guidelines they need to make sure they are taking all the necessary precautions,” Thomas said.

In Florida, the liability waiver is enforceable as an agreement, but Thomas says it needs to be specific to the situation. Generic forms found online may not do business any good.

“Make sure the waiver is narrowly tailored to meet the needs of the business, that it’s not ambiguous and that it’s understandable to the general public,” Thomas said.