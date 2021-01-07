Almost 48 million Americans expected to travel 4th of July weekend

AAA reports the second-highest number of people ever are expected to hit the roads, air, and rails for the holiday as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Almost 48 million Americans, including 2.6 million Floridians, are expected to take a trip for this Fourth of July holiday weekend. The American Automobile Association predicts the second-highest number of people ever will travel for Independence Day.

Air travel is expected to increase 164% from last July 4th holiday. A steady line of cars and people filled Jacksonville International Airport Thursday as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease and people want to travel.

“I am looking forward to this trip a lot. On a scale from 1-10, it’s probably a 10," Keyana Hawthorne said.

Keyana Hawthorne is among the 2.5 million Floridians expected to hit the roads for the holiday weekend. Traveling by vehicle should be the most popular mode of travel.

“I plan on traveling to St. Petersburg, Florida. That’s where my mom and dad are and all of my family," Hawthorne said. “I got my oil change, l got my tires looked at, and I’ll probably be packing sometime tomorrow.”

That's exactly what AAA encourages you to do to prepare your vehicle, in addition to getting an inspection.

“You can expect congestion, especially in those late afternoon and early evening hours on Thursday and Friday and then on Monday when many people are returning home," said Mark Jenkins, AAA Florida spokesman.

AAA predicts higher gas prices won't affect travel on the roadways.

“With a record number of auto travelers expected this Independence Day, you can expect more congestion on the roadways, so leave early if you can," Jenkins said.

Jenkins also encourages people traveling by airplane to allow extra time as well.

“TSA staff shortages have led to longer lines at security checkpoints, so make sure you arrive two to three hours early to make sure you get to your gate on time," Jenkins said.

Hawthorne is preparing for her road trip to celebrate the holiday weekend.

“I plan on trying to be safe, have a good playlist, watch my surroundings, drive at the speed limit and not be worried about my driving but others as well," Hawthorne said.

Air travel for the weekend is expected to reach 90% of pre-pandemic levels.