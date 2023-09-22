13-foot alligator killed after human remains found in Largo waters, deputies say

LARGO, Fla. — A large alligator was killed by wildlife officials after authorities say a body was found in a waterway Friday afternoon in Largo.
At around 1:50 p.m., deputies arrived at the area of 134th Avenue North and 121st Street North after receiving a report of a body in the water, the Pinellas County Sheriff's office said in a news release.
During their investigation, the sheriff's office says officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission killed and removed a 13-foot, 8.5-inch alligator from the waterway, while deputies recovered remains of a dead adult body.
"The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death," the news release reads. "Any citizen who has a concern regarding an alligator should call FWC's toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286."
Authorities have not yet identified the person who died, and the investigation is ongoing.
Aerial video from Sky 10 showed law enforcement standing around the alligator. 10 Tampa Bay partially pixelated the image as it shows a large amount of blood on the ground.