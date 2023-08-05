Allen mall shooting: What we know about the victims

Eight people were killed when a gunman opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas.

ALLEN, Texas — Eight people were killed in a mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday, May 6.

Several others were injured and are being treated at hospitals.

The suspected gunman, identified as Mauricio Garcia, was fatally shot by an officer at the scene, according to police.

Five of the eight victims who died were identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The other three, who were children, were identified by family and a school district.

This story will be updated as more information is released about the victims.

Christian LaCour

One of the victims in the Allen shooting was 20-year-old Christian LaCour, who was working as a security guard at the time of the shooting.

The family said he lived in the Collin County city of Farmersville, which is located to the east of Allen.

LaCour's mother said on Facebook that she and the family are "broken."

"He's [my] baby, my light, my peace and he's gone," Tracye Norris LaCour said. "At this time there is nothing we need except prayers and time to mourn together as a family."

In a news conference on Tuesday, Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said LaCour helped a shopper escape the shooting before he was shot.

Farmersville ISD offered its condolences to LaCour's family.

"Christian was known as a genuinely kind person. He was a dedicated student who enjoyed learning and asking thought-provoking questions. Christian was a wonderful friend and a good student who fellow students and FISD staff members loved," the district said in a statement on Facebook.

Aishwarya Thatikonda

Aishwarya Thatikonda was first identified by a family representative on Sunday, May 7.

She was an engineer who lived in McKinney, while her family resides in India.

Ashok Kolla, a family representative, said she was with a friend at the outlet mall when the shooting occurred. Her friend was injured in the shooting and is currently stable in the hospital.

“Everyone is in shock. It’s a big shock," Kolla said. “We were all hoping that we were going to have some hope that we would find her alive.”

According to the representative, the family plans to have her body sent to India.

Daniela and Sofia Mendoza

The Wylie Independent School District emailed their community on Monday to share that two elementary school students died in the shooting.

The district identified the two sisters as 4th-grader Daniela Mendoza and 2nd-grader Sofia Mendoza. The girls' mother, Ilda, is in critical condition, according to Wylie ISD.

Cox Elementary School principal Krista Wilson said the sisters were "rays of sunshine," according to the district's email.

“It’s trauma and tragedy that I just simply can’t understand," Wylie ISD Superintendent David Vinson told WFAA. “The only thing that’s going to heal this is time as far as us being a little bit away from it because right now it just hurts.”

Wylie ISD is leaving it to the parents to tell their children about the Mendozas' passing. Their counseling is also offering services and resources for students, staff, and families.

"Daniela and Sofia will not be forgotten," the district said in their email. "Hug your kids, and tell them you love them."

Kyu, Cindy, and James Cho

Friends of the Cho family identified three of them as victims of the mass shooting.

According to a GoFundMe page, Kyu and Cindy brought their sons, 3-year-old James and newly 6-year-old William, to the outlet to swap out some clothes that William received for his birthday.

"Cindy, Kyu and three year old James were amongst those victims that tragically lost their lives and the family is in deep mourning," the page reads. "After being released from the ICU, their six year old son William is the only surviving member of this horrific event."

The GoFundMe page is raising money to help with funeral costs and other expenses.

Prestonwood Christian Academy shared William is a student at the school and in a video said it's providing counseling for students and staff.

“We’re certainly heartbroken over the news of the shooting in Allen, Texas," Dr. Mike Goddard, the school's superintendent, said. “We’re very family oriented and we rely on God during times like this.”

Elio Cumana-Rivas

Texas DPS identified 32-year-old Elio Cumana-Rivas as a victim who died.