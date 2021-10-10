Allegiant offering $39 flights to Nashville, Dulles out of Jacksonville

The company begins direct service this week from Jacksonville International Airport to Nashville and Dulles. To celebrate, the company is offering $39 fares.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Looking for a quick getaway? Allegiant begins service this week from Jacksonville International Airport to Nashville and Dulles, Virginia.

To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $33.

The new flights will operate twice-weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

“We’re thrilled to expand service at Jacksonville International Airport and offer local travelers new leisure vacation destinations,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights.

Flights for BNA must be purchased by Nov. 20, 2021 for travel by Feb. 24, 2022. Flights for IAD must be purchased by Nov. 21, 2021 for travel by Feb. 28, 2022.