Allegiant announces new nonstop service from Jacksonville to Michigan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready to pack your bags! This week Allegiant announced a new nonstop service for spring vacation travel from Jacksonville International Airport to Flint, Michigan.
The flights begin on March 11, 2022.
To celebrate, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $39.
The new route is part of a nine-route expansion across Allegiant’s network, launching just in time to plan spring break vacations.
“These routes will connect our customers to premier destinations in Arizona and Florida just in time for Spring break,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “Whether travelers are looking to explore the desert southwest or take in the beaches of Florida, we’ve got the flights for them – free from the hassle of stops and layovers – at a price they can afford.”
For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.