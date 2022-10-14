All westbound lanes of Mathews Bridge closed this weekend

Westbound Mathews Bridge traffic will detour to the Hart Bridge via Cesery Boulevard and Atlantic Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Westbound lanes of the Mathews Bridge will close Friday night at 9 p.m. and reopen Monday morning.

The closure is due to work related construction. The lanes will reopen Monday at 6 a.m.

Westbound Mathews Bridge traffic will detour to the Hart Bridge via Cesery Boulevard and Atlantic Boulevard.

The Mathews Bridge repair project includes localized bridge truss painting and steel rehabilitation. The $8.1 million project is scheduled to be completed in summer 2023, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

Stay informed about lane closures and roadwork in your area by following FDOT District 2 at @MyFDOT_NEFL on Twitter, at MyFDOTNEFL on Facebook or by visiting nflroads.com.