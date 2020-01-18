JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and friends of 17-year-old Kwamae Jones joined in solidarity Friday night for a special candlelight vigil in his memory.

Jones was shot by a police officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office earlier this month.

During the vigil, his family described him as a teen who loved sports, especially football. He was also working on getting his GED.

"He’s been a good kid, he has no reason to be where he’s at now," his grandfather, William Cash Sr. said.

Jones was also known for his unique hairstyle and personality.

“The family is going to always remember him like I said. This is a large family and we love him and we miss him,” Cash said.

Jones was shot during a traffic stop. It happened on Jan. 5 along Moncrief Road and 45th Street. A makeshift memorial now rests at the scene.

Investigators say "some sort of exchange occurred between the officer and Jones" before the officer fired multiple shots.

The family is now demanding answers, claiming they haven’t received any specific details surrounding the shooting. They are also calling for JSO to release body camera video.

"All we ask is for justice, we haven’t gotten nothing from nobody yet he’s getting ready to be buried tomorrow," Cash said. "We have no kind of information of what’s going on or anything."

The family said they are holding on to hope and praying for closure.

"I seen it happened to everybody else, but I’d never think that it would happen to my family and I’m very angry about it," Cash said.