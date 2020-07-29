Florida's state-supported COVID-19 testing will close Thursday evening ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine

Sites will reopen on a rolling basis as the storm passes through regions of the state, according to FDEM.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — All state-supported drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing sites will temporarily close at 5 p.m. Thursday as a precaution against possible impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management made the announcement Wednesday.

FDEM said free COVID-19 testing is still available through local County Health Departments and urges those who want to be tested to call in advance for testing through those departments.

Sites will reopen on a rolling basis as the storm passes through regions of the state, according to FDEM. All sites are anticipated to be reopened by 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, or Invest 92L, is forecast to impact the state of Florida as early as Sunday.

Ahead of the closure, FDEM encourages Floridians who are showing symptoms of the virus to receive a self-swab test at state-supported drive-thru testing sites. Symptomatic patients will be given priority and will have their results back within 72 hours.