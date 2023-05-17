Update: Man dead after crash on I-295 in St. Johns County, 3 others injured

x
Credit: FL511
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead, and three others are injured following a crash on I-295 in St. Augustine on Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 28-year-old man from Lavonia, Ga. died as a result of the crash. Troopers say a 28-year-old female driver suffered minor injuries.

FHP says a 5-year-old boy and 7-year-old boy also suffered minor injures. 

Troopers say a sedan was traveling south on Interstate 95 and lost control. FHP says the sedan traveled across all southbound lanes, struck the guardrail and directly into the path of a semi-truck.

Credit: FL511
