Update: Man dead after crash on I-295 in St. Johns County, 3 others injured

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead, and three others are injured following a crash on I-295 in St. Augustine on Wednesday.
The Florida Highway Patrol says a 28-year-old man from Lavonia, Ga. died as a result of the crash. Troopers say a 28-year-old female driver suffered minor injuries.
FHP says a 5-year-old boy and 7-year-old boy also suffered minor injures.
Troopers say a sedan was traveling south on Interstate 95 and lost control. FHP says the sedan traveled across all southbound lanes, struck the guardrail and directly into the path of a semi-truck.