Update: Man dead after crash on I-295 in St. Johns County, 3 others injured

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 28-year-old man from Lavonia, Ga. died as a result of the crash.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead, and three others are injured following a crash on I-295 in St. Augustine on Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 28-year-old man from Lavonia, Ga. died as a result of the crash. Troopers say a 28-year-old female driver suffered minor injuries.

FHP says a 5-year-old boy and 7-year-old boy also suffered minor injures.