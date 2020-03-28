ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — All St. Johns County beaches will be closed to the public beginning Sunday morning to combat the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release from the county.

The closure goes into effect at 6 a.m. will remain until further notice, the county said.

"We have taken as many measures as possible up to this point to preserve our residents' ability to access their beach. Unfortunately, those visiting the beach continue to ignore CDC guidelines regarding crowd size and personal distancing," said Hunter S. Conrad, St. Johns County Administrator. "In order to maintain public safety and respect the State of Florida's Executive Order, we had no choice but to close the coastline to public access today. We will continue to be methodical in our approach to closings related to COVID-19, and like every decision we have made to this point, we will open the beaches at the appropriate time when it is safe to do so."

Up until this point, public beach parking had been closed to reduce crowds at the beach that were coming from Duval County, which had already closed its beaches.

The decision to close all public beaches is based on recommendations by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, the St. Augustine Beach Police Department, the City of St. Augustine, the City of St. Augustine Beach, St. Johns County Emergency Management and local health officials.

All boat ramps, parks, green spaces and trails remain open, according to county officials.

