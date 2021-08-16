Duval County Public Schools offers free meals to all students

While the district is extending free meals to students, families are still asked to complete a Free & Reduced-Price Meal Application for the year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All students attending brick and mortar schools in Duval County are eligible for free meals for the 2021-22 academic year, the district announced Monday.

While the district is extending free meals to students, families are still asked to complete a Free & Reduced-Price Meal Application for the year.

Families with multiple children enrolled in DCPS only need to fill out one application. You can find the application by following this link.

For any children with food allergies or dietary needs, the district asks parents and guardians to call its dietitians at 904.693.7676 ext.1002.

Parents should note that special diets are not automatically transferred when a student changes schools so it is important to contact the district to ensure their child's new cafeteria manager knows the student's dietary needs.