ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A bomb threat prompted a large police presence Tuesday morning at a St. Johns County truck stop, according to deputies.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says that the truck stop located at CR-210 and I-95 received some sort of threat in the early morning hours.

Deputies arrived and after a search, no devices were found and the facility was rendered safe.