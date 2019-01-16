JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All after-school activities at Northwestern Middle School in Moncrief have been canceled due to a possible disruption on campus, a Duval County Public Schools spokesperson says.

The decision to cancel all after-school activities was made after DCPS police alerted staff to a possible disruption on the campus, located at 2100 W 45th St.

DCPS says parents are in the process of being notified about the incident right now via a phone call from the principal.

At least one person is being taken into custody, a source says.

No other schools have been impacted by this incident.

This is a developing story, stay with First Coast News for more information.