PALATKA, Florida — Blue-green algae is spreading across the St. Johns River.

It’s most noticeable in the southern parts of the First Coast, such as Putnam County.

Stephen Feibelman owns Young Outfitters in downtown Palatka. He and his family rely on the St. Johns River.

"We rent kayaks and paddle boards," he said. "It’s important and across the street from our business."

He, his wife, and father decided to open the business recently because they noticed the kayaking community really growing in this area.

As of this month, something else is growing. It's the blue-green algae in the St. Johns River-- the river Palatka sits on.

Feibelman has seen it. "It's pretty gross for sure."

"We’ve been noticing it around the sea wall in higher concentrations," Fletcher said.

He is the City of Palatka’s Cultural Resource Coordinator. Just as this algae is spreading from the southern part of the river in central and southern Florida, Palatka is promoting the areas natural resources.

"We’re trying to boost our eco-tourism here," Fletcher said.

The city is now one of nine designated Trail Towns in Florida, thousands of people have visited the River Center Museum in downtown in the last few months, and water sports are growing in popularity in this small town.

Palatka also hosts several fishing tournaments every year on the St. Johns River. In fact, tents went up this week along the river for a fishing tournament this weekend.

Many people in Putnam County are concerned how algae bloom – especially because it’s early in the season for it -- could blow a hole in this small city’s economy.

"The economic impact can be pretty severe," Fletcher said.

Feibelman at the kayak shop said, "It’s difficult because we don’t really want to recommend people who rent kayaks from us to go paddle in water that can be adverse to their health."

He said he will suggest exploring nearby lakes until the algae clears up.

But even with the green monster lurking down below, Feibelman stays positive.

"It’s a reminder that we are all responsible for the stewardship of this resource we have," he said.

According to the St. Johns Riverkeeper staff, recent tests show the toxin levels are not high enough to be considered a serious health threat.