Alcohol banned on St. Simons Island beaches during weekend of Georgia- Florida game

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Commission voted in favor of a beach control ordinance Thursday that will ban the consumption or possession of alcoholic beverages on St. Simons Island beaches during the weekend of the Georgia-Florida football game.

The purpose of the alcohol ban is to reduce the use of the county's resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

County officials say crowds that typically gather on the beach create the need for extra police, fire, emergency medical care, hospital services, and litter pickup and control.

The ban will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 29 and expire at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 30, the day of the game.