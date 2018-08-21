An airsoft gun was found inside a student's car at Mandarin High School.

According to communication sent out to parents from the school, there was no threat to the school safety but replica firearms are prohibited. The full communication:

Good Afternoon Parents and Guardians of Mandarin High School. This is Principal Kniseley. I am calling to inform you about an about an incident that occurred this morning at Mandarin High School, and the ways that students and parents can partner with us in maintaining a safe campus. Just after school began, law enforcement and school leaders became aware that a student might have a prohibited object in their vehicle. Upon investigating, it was discovered that the object was an airsoft gun. At no time was there a threat to school safety. However, airsoft guns and other types of replica firearms, are prohibited items on our campus. The student will be disciplined according to our Student Code of Conduct. We appreciate the swift action by staff and school law enforcement. As we work to continue to keep our campus secure, we ask for your support. Please talk with your child about this discovery, emphasize their role in keeping our campus safe, and please monitor the items they bring to school with them. A list of prohibited items can be found in the Code of Conduct, which is located on the district’s website (www.duvalschools.org/conduct). Don’t hesitate to contact me at 904-260-3911 if you have any questions. Thank you and have a great afternoon.

A parent was arrested at Beauclerc Elementary after bringing a concealed weapon onto campus last week.

