Jacksonville airport not experiencing many flight cancellations, delays before busy travel weekend

CEO of Jacksonville Aviation Authority says the Jacksonville International Airport has been fortunate this summer with not having many delays or cancellations.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have a busy travel weekend ahead of us with the 4th of July weekend kicking off Friday.

Mark Vanloh, CEO of the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, says they are expecting 11,000 passengers tomorrow.

“We have plenty of parking. We have plenty of room. We just ask for everyone to bring their patience with them," said Vanloh.

Vanloh says the Jacksonville International Airport has been very fortunate this summer because they’ve only had a few cancellations and delays each day.

“Most of those cancellations you’ve been seeing on the news are happening at major hubs where they have many flights a day to the same place a day. So airlines are cancelling because they don’t have the crew ability and they don’t have the staff," said Vanloh.

First Coast News talked with Kelvon Myles, who says his flight was delayed to Jacksonville from Texas.

“It’s been really packed, but they’ve been doing their best, and they are short staffed, so you just have to have patience with them. a lot of flights have been delayed by the hour,” said Myles.

Myles says it’s expected, especially with July 4th weekend around the corner.

“So it's best to leave early and go ahead and get in line at least 4 hours early," said Myles.