JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed an airline passenger from New York who tested positive for the coronavirus was intercepted in Jacksonville due to his mandate of restrictions for travelers coming from virus “hot zones.”

The governor cited the recent incident Saturday during a news conference in Tallahassee.

DeSantis last week issued an executive order implementing a 14-day self-quarantine for everyone coming into Florida from New York City area, New Jersey, Connecticut and New Orleans during the pandemic.

“Every time they come in they are now met by the Florida National Guard and Department of Health personnel,” DeSantis said.

Those passengers are screened for the virus, provide the information then given instructions on self-isolation, he said.

“This has already born fruit,” DeSantis said.

On Friday, there was a traveler on a flight from New York to Jacksonville that had previously tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

“His symptoms abated so he thought it was OKto fly. Turns out the symptoms came so he was intercepted when he came to the checkpoint,” DeSantis said.

The passenger, DeSantis said, then was “diverted to go to a hospital.”

“That is something that I think helps protect Floridians andI think that is something that is very very good,” DeSantis said.

“We’re either trying to fight this virus or we’re not,” he also said. “We don’t want people to flee that hot zone and bring the virus here.”

Information about the passenger’s condition wasn’t available Saturday.

