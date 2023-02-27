Air Force veteran Aaron Woodson embarks on his next journey | Stories of Service

After serving in the Air Force for 15 years, veteran Aaron Woodson is embarking on his new career as an author.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's Stories of Service we're profiling a veteran who is embarking on his second career. For 15 years Aaron Woodson served in the Air Force. Now the veteran hopes to carve out his place in the world as an author.

"This is Mr. Aaron T. Woodson, I was about 20 years old when I took that picture," said Aaron Woodson as he looks fondly at a picture that was taken of him when he served as a young man in the Air Force,

"The Air Force was a way for me to see the world, get away from where I was, I just wanted to explore," said Woodson.

Currently Woodson's exploration takes him through the world of literature. He's written a screenplay and three books.

"The first book is a collection of poetry, intimate heartfelt poetry of expression, just ranging from things that I've experienced as a young man," said Woodson, "things that I hope to aspire to reach one day, some of my goals and dreams."

Becoming a published author was one of Woodson's dreams; and he has advice for military members who are beginning to transition to civilian life.

"It's a little scary because you don't know what you're stepping into," said Woodson, "but once you get into the civilian sector there are resources out there for you, there are entities that will help you. Once you get out of the military you can do things that you always wanted to do that you never could do. My dream was always to be a published author"

And he's living that dream every day.

For more information about Aaron Woodson and his books visit this link: https://www.audible.com/author/Aaron-Woodson/B07C22KZX9