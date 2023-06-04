Teen killer Aiden Fucci's mother released from jail

Crystal Smith pleaded guilty to interfering with the investigation after her son brutally murdered Tristyn Bailey.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The mother of teen-killer Aiden Fucci has been released from jail as of Sunday, records show.

Crystal Smith pleaded guilty to tampering with the investigation into Tristyn Bailey's murder. After her son stabbed Tristyn 113 times on Mother's Day 2021, Smith washed blood over his jeans.

She was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years probation.

A Later, in a video recorded in an interrogation room at the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office shows Smith and Fucci’s father advising him to “find his story and stick with it.”

Smith could be seen urging her son to say he was wearing khakis the night of the murder, instead of the bloody blue jeans. At one point, Smith whispered the word “blood” to Fucci to notify him his jeans were not clean.

Fucci, who is now 16 and was 14 at the time of the crime, was sentenced to life in prison in March 2023.

The sentence comes after he pleaded guilty to murder prior to jury selection in February.