Aiden Fucci waives right to a speedy trial

The teen is accused of stabbing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey to death in May.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A teen accused of killing his 13-year-old classmate is waiving his right to a speedy trial, according to new documents filed Friday.

Aiden Fucci, 14, is accused of stabbing neighbor Tristyn Bailey to death in May. He is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

Speedy trial rules say prosecutors must try a criminal case within 175 days unless a defendant chooses to waive that right.