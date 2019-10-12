Get ready for anarchy! Next year in St. Augustine you'll be able to catch Gainesville punk band Against Me! at The Amp.

Against Me! last performed at The Amp during the 2019 Sing Out Loud Music Festival. The band effortlessly blends elements of punk, folk, and country into socially conscious and impassioned anthems.

Popular hits include Thrash Unreal, I was a Teenage Anarchist, Pints of Guinness Make You Strong and Transgender Dysphoria Blues.

Tickets for Against Me! live from the Backyard Stage at St. Augustine Amphitheatre will go on sale this Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. at the at The Amp and Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Box Offices.

Save on fees by purchasing tickets at The Amp Box Office. Tickets are also available at ticketmaster.com