After years of complaints, Jacksonville strip club is closed for good

The General Manager believes the scrutinization of Mascaras was misunderstanding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mascaras, a Jacksonville gentleman's club, is officially closed. This, after years of complaints from neighbors nearby.

The club hosted its last party Friday night to bring in the new year.

People in the area told First Coast News it was about time. The business was something neighbors and city leaders wanted to see shut down.

The complaints about the Mascaras include loud music, shootings and alleged drug use. People who live near the club said the music was so loud, they could feel the bass in their home.

In November, Mascaras caught on fire and one person died. City councilman Matt Carlucci said "this place breeds problems."

One local woman who lives near the club said her neighbors can finally get some sleep.

"Good riddance," the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said. "We don't want they type of club in our neighborhood."

The woman mentioned how neighboring businesses did not want the club to stay open either. As for the club's general manager, Frank Coleone, he expressed to First Coast News how glad he is people nearby feel safe.

"I always wanted JSO to be part of the patrolling of the club so the customers and the community can feel safe," Coleone said. "But, because of the nature of our business we can't get officers."

Coleone said Mascaras had to close because insurance companies did not want to provide its services. The club was labeled as "high risk". When asked what is next for the Jacksonville businessman, Coleone smirked and said "everything."