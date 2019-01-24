JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager is in Duval County jail facing armed robbery charges following two separate robberies targeting employees at UF Health in just one week.

Jason Berkeley walks along Doctor Roy Baker Way near UF Health’s campus five days a week on his way to work, but he makes sure to get a ride on his way home.

"I don't hear nothing about that side, probably a little bit go on on this side," he said. "I just don't walk by myself at night."

Hearing about crime and shootings near UF Health's campus is not unusual for Berkeley. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's crime map, in the past two months, there have been 24 crime reports, mostly assault within a quarter mile of campus.

Berkley was not aware of these latest two on campus.

"This is my first time hearing that,” he said.

UF employees received a letter just before 5 a.m. Wednesday advising them to be aware of an armed robbery that happened Tuesday evening at the north-side parking garage.

After a physician ended his shift, he reached the front door of the stairway and was met by a 17-year-old with a silver handgun, according to the police report.

Sign up for the GMJ On the Go Thanks for signing up! Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please check your email to confirm your subscription. Please try again later.

Submit

The man says the teen racked the slide of the semi-automatic and pointed at his head. Fearing he’d get shot, the physician handed over $75 in cash and said the teen headed down the stairway and headed west.

The email also mentioned another robbery at the M lot parking spot Saturday morning, across from the parking garage.

Just before 10 a.m. Thursday, JSO notified staff that a person had been arrested and admitted to both robberies on campus following a similar incident downtown Wednesday night.

“I see them, but they mainly be in the car," Berkeley said.

Berkeley would like to see more security around the campus streets at night.

A UF Health spokesman told FIrst Coast News there are armed JSO employees on-site as well as campus security guards. The campus does offer security escorts before and after regular business hours, which are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Berkeley said he’ll continue to get a ride home at night.

UF Health has increased patrols around parking lots and parking garages.