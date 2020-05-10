Calls grow for grand jury not to be 'silenced' following release of audio recordings in Breonna Taylor case

Community activist Christopher 2X said a third party connected to a second grand juror called him Saturday night, wanting to share their version of events.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days after audio recordings from the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case were released, there are more growing calls for transparency.

Community activist Christopher 2X, along with UofL doctoral students issued a public plea in hopes of the grand jurors in Taylor’s case get their chance to speak out.

"It's time to lift the silence off the grand jurors," 2X said.

2X said a third party connected to a second grand juror called him Saturday night, wanting to share their version of events.

An attorney for another anonymous grand juror already filed a motion asking a judge to speak out.

“I believe at the end of the day, we’re going to hear hurt – we’re going to hear something from them that you can’t pick up on those audio tapes as it relates to 15-hours of playing those tapes,” 2X said. "How many more want to feel freely to say 'here's my version of what happened with the Breonna Taylor evidence that we were presented with'?"

Eyes also turn now to the FBI’s investigation into civil rights violations in Taylor’s case.

"The city is angry and the country is too and we think that lifting that silence will really help to lift the voices that need to be heard," Tytianna Wells, a doctoral candidate at U of L, said.

"Our hope from the FBI is that there's one more step one more process one more eye looking at the situation which is important because right now this city is feeling like its not going to get justice," Christie Welch, U of L graduate student, said.

2X said he spoke with the FBI on Sunday, which said it is putting lots of resources into the investigation, including civil rights attorneys from the Department of Justice in Washington D.C., not any Louisville-area attorneys.

“We’re pleased to hear that, and we think that is necessary that is if you’ve got the best to get in on this, you shouldn’t do that,” he said.

The group said the FBI has completed forensics for its investigation and is now working on data analysis, looking at photos and videos.

The FBI, according to the group, believes it likely won’t finish and share its conclusion until 2021.

"They really get to write the last chapter of the investigation as it relates to Breonna Taylor," 2X said.

2X said he believes the FBI will be transparent throughout its investigation.

His organization gamechangers plans to coordinate community interaction events so the public can hear directly from the FBI about the process.







