After golf cart ignites Jacksonville home, expert gives safety tips

Lithium batteries may not come with that protection -- and once they ignite, the fire cannot be extinguished.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville family lost their home to a fire early Wednesday morning. It happened on Fulcrum Avenue in the E-Town area of Jacksonville. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says the fire was caused by a lithium-ion battery from a golf cart in the homes garage. Nobody was injured, and JFRD says when lithium batteries are not used or stored correctly or are damaged, it comes with a risk of explosion or fire.

Lithium batteries are used in everyday personal electronics like a phone and laptop and it's also found in big things like golf carts. Experts say it's not that lithium batteries are dangerous, but when it gets too hot, it reacts.

"Overcharging is the main cause of fires with any golf cart," DG Custom Golf Carts Owner David Gilliam said.

Two types of batteries are used in golf carts: lithium-ion and lead acid. DG Custom Golf Carts Owner David Gilliam says more manufacturers are using lithium batteries because it is maintenance free and longer lasting.

"It makes for a better speed, agility on a golf cart," Gilliam said.

Gilliam says lithium batteries are available anywhere, in-store, online and even used. Approved lithium batteries are placed in the golf cart, protected by a steel case. If buying online or second hand, there is a chance it doesn't come with that protection.

"Each battery comes with its own charger. It is designed to charge it and shut off, not stay continuously running for days at a time. It even says it on the battery 'Do not leave plugged in for longer than 24 hours'," Gilliam said. "This is where the misconception of the fires comes from is people do it yourself, people doing it with the wrong product, not the right charger, not the right battery for what they're putting it in."

JFRD Captain Eric Prosswimmer says lithium batteries cannot be distinguished and water reacts negatively. He says the owner of the Jacksonville home that caught fire Wednesday morning tried putting it out with water and the batter reacted.

If the battery gets overheated and a fire or smoke erupts, Prosswimmer says don't put it out yourself.

"There's chemicals within these batteries and under extreme heat, they go into what we call thermal runaway, and they then become an issue. When they do become volatile, what happens is they'll emit a bunch of smoke, it's really toxic smoke," Prosswimmer said. "The best thing that you can do as a civilian is just get away from it and call 911."

Gilliam says as long as you're purchasing an approved lithium battery, it's safe.

"There's risk with everything in this world today. They've done everything in their possibility to make it where it's contained. If it shorts out. The charger is designed for it. Don't be afraid to venture off and lithium. It's a great product. If your golf card if you ride it a lot. You'll love it. There's no maintenance. You don't have to worry about the battery's running low on water," Gilliam said.