After a burglar was killed, residents at apartment complex say front gates remain open

Residents say the apartment complex requires a key card for access, but claim the gates have been open for weeks. A crime and safety expert on the castle doctrine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 12:40 p.m. Thursday Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to shots fired at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Kernan Blvd, JSO Sergeant Hinson said.

A suspect tried to enter an apartment to burglarize it, but the resident was there and opened fire, Hinson said. The suspect took off. A short time later a shooting victim in his early 20's showed up at a local hospital where they died from their injuries. Investigators were not sure if there was a connection between the two, Hinson said.

After the shooting, residents said their biggest concern is that the front gates to the apartment complex have been open for weeks. A tenant told First Coast News the apartment should be accessible if they have the gate code or access key card.

While the suspect in question is dead, Mark Baughman the station's crime and safety expert, said the shooter is not in the clear just yet.

"It's safe to assume under the castle doctrine, the person who's in the house has the right to protect themselves inside the house," Baughman explained.

The castle doctrine gives people the right to use deadly force and protect themselves in their own home. Under the doctrine, Baughman said there is not much ground to stand on if the intruder is running away and they are still shot at. However, Baughman said people have the right to protect themselves because one doesn't know the intruder's intent.

"A lot of times people committing burglary - they think no one is in the house. All of a sudden, the element of surprise is there. Now what will they have to do?" Baughman said.