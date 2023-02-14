After 84 years, Beach Road Fish House & Chicken Dinners to close doors

The restaurant will close down Feb. 28.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Iconic Jacksonville restaurant Beach Road Fish House & Chicken Dinners will close its doors on Feb. 28, according to a Facebook post from the owners.

The restaurant changed hands in July 2019. At the time, it was simply called Beach Road Chicken Dinners.

“We bought Beach Road to save it," new owner Nathan Stuart said at the time. He said if he and his wife had not bought the restaurant it was going to be turned into apartments or storage.