After 18 attempts, first elected Black female Judge to make history in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If at first you don't succeed, try and try again.
It's a lesson that Judge-elect Rhonda Peoples-Waters knows all too well and as a result, she'll make history as the first elected black female judge in the River City.
Peoples-Waters will officially be sworn in Tuesday. This historic moment comes after 18 attempts to become a judge, including 17 applications for judicial appointment and one prior election.
Peoples-Waters says she plans to help open doors for others.
While other black women have been appointed as judges in Duval County by governors, Peoples-Waters is the first black woman to gain a judicial seat by an election.