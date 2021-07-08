x
Seven African penguins dead at Florida Aquarium

The cause of death is still unknown.
Credit: AP
Two juvenile African Penguins explore the penguin habitat at the National Aviary in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 12, 2018. The birds that hatched at the aviary in December of 2017, were just introduced to the water and exhibit under observation to assure they acclimate well to the surroundings. African Penguins are an endangered species, with less than 25,000 pairs remaining the wild. The National Aviary's penguins are part of a breeding program to ensure the population of African Penguins. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: The penguins photographed above are not from the Florida Aquarium.

A handful of penguins at the Florida Aquarium were recently found dead, aquarium officials confirmed.

What lead to seven African penguins dying is still unknown, but the aquarium says further medical tests are being conducted to find a possible cause of death. However, they say it may never be known.

In a statement, Tim Binder, Senior Vice President of Animal Care and Health, said the aquarium's remaining penguins are receiving around-the-clock care.

"The Florida Aquarium will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to understand this tragic course of events," Binder said.

The Florida Aquarium has cared for a colony of African penguins since 2006.

