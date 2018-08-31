JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- You've waited more than a year but the great apes are now back at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

"The community has been watching it slowly rise for the last 13 months," said Tony Vecchio, Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Executive Director.

Now, you get the chance to check out the new home for bonobos, gorillas, lemurs, and more.

"Most of the animals will be familiar to people. The bonobos, quite frankly were in what I think was the worst exhibit in the zoo. It was an old fashioned pit exhibit. so we were eager to get them into a new home," said Vecchio.

He says in their quest to make the zoo a popular tourist attraction, this exhibit was next on the list to get a makeover.

"This exhibit has turned out beautiful. Not only is it beautiful and spacious, giving the animals lots of room and things to do, it was also designed so the animals and people can now get safely nose to nose. And, you'll get to see them much closer in a much better way than you could before," said Vecchio.

There's a trail system that leads the different species to the giant 55-ft tall Kapok tree where they get to hang around and do a little climbing.

"It's a wellness-inspired design for the animals to make something special in this exhibit different than any other zoo exhibit," said Vecchio.

The primates will share the Kapok tree which means you might see different species up close each time you go to the zoo.

There is a celebration of African culture with traditional storytelling, music, dance and performances all weekend long.

