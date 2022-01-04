Mother was 'lost' without her daughter: Affidavit details mental illness before deadly Durbin Creek crash

Maria B. Ortiz, Cabrera's mother, explained the state of her daughters health in the affidavit from 2020.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In an affidavit obtained by First Coast News, details from Pamela Tereza Cabrera's mother further explain the state of her mental health leading up to Thursday nights crash.

Maria B. Ortiz, Cabrera's mother, explained the state of her daughters health in the affidavit from 2020. Cabrera was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, according to the document. Her mother said there were times when she would lose track of time or go without sleep.

While she was prescribed medication for her mental illnesses, Cabrera would refuse to take it as she said she did not need them. When she was on her medication, she was herself again and able to think clearly, according to her mother.

At the time the document was written, Cabrera's daughter Vanity was 4-years-old. Cabrera lost custody of her daughter in 2020. Vanity was living with her aunt, per the Department of Children and Family's request.

Cabrera was "lost" without her daughter, according to the affidavit. DCFS required her to complete behavioral classes to receive custody of her child.

Ortiz was actively trying to get help for her daughter. She was in the process of trying to get power of attorney of her daughter to help her make decisions when she was not in the right state of mind.

Ortiz even included photos of her daughter with the affidavit to show what she was like when she is "normal and functioning".

Cabrera's family told First Coast News on Friday there was an altercation prior to the incident at their home in North Jacksonville on Shore Rush Trail in the Summerwalk subdivision.

Cabrera, 32, was charged with two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMT, one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and one count of vehicular homicide after Thursday nights crash.