JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An advocate for victims of abuse in religious institutions says independent investigations, like the one in Florida, are the only way to determine the size and scope of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.

“It’s been clear over the years that institutions cannot police themselves,” Zach Hiner, executive director of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, told First Coast News. “So really the only way to get to the truth of the matter and find out really how deep the scandals go in each individual state are through independent investigations like this.”

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Thursday a statewide investigation into sexual abuse by Catholic priests. Hiner said Florida is the thirteenth state to open such an investigation.

Hiner anticipated more victims to come forward in the coming weeks and months. He said for years, victims may have felt shame or fault for what happened to them in the past, but the explosive grand jury report in Pennsylvania, coupled with the “Me Too” movement, is empowering survivors to come forward.

“People are just really tired of seeing people hurt and abused by people and institutions that are meant to care for them and uplift him,” Hiner said. “I think that when these thousands of people are coming forward to share each of their own individual ways that they’ve experienced abuse or assault, it makes them realize that they’re not alone.”

The Diocese of St. Augustine, which covers much of Northeast Florida, released a statement Thursday saying it supports the investigation and will cooperate fully.

A statement from Bishop Felipe Estevez read, in part:

“This has been a very painful period for all Catholics. I hope the outcome of this investigation and other acts of transparency by the dioceses in Florida will bring about greater trust in the Church. Our goals are similar – to ensure the safety of all children and vulnerable adults and to prevent perpetrators of abuse from serving in active ministry.”

The Diocese of St. Augustine urged those who have been abused or know of abuse to contact local law enforcement. They can also report to the diocese by calling (904) 208-6979.

The Attorney General’s office has also established a website for people to report abuse.

