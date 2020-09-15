How to keep your child safe while playing sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic

How can students play safely in the middle of a pandemic?

High school football is back along with other sports, but this year, because of COVID-19, there’s a whole new playbook.

"It is a tough situation," Dr. Manish Bajracharya said.

He is a pediatrician at Orange Park Medical Center. When parents are considering if their child should play on school teams, he told First Coast News they should first look at COVID-19 numbers in their community.

In Northeast Florida, "it is certainly less than last month and every day is getting better," he said. "I think we can be very vigilant and careful about how we open up our kids to sports."

It may seem unrealistic to wear masks while playing or practicing, but Bajracharya strongly suggests it. He said players will be breathing hard and droplets will be traveling farther, and masks aren't just for the athletes.

"Even for the spectators, coach and sideline players," Bajracharya said.

He said contact sports might be the riskier play when it comes to spreading the virus. He believes sports where you have fewer people and you’re more spread out are safer, such as golf and tennis.

Bajracharya added, "Outdoor sports are better than indoor sports. Washing hands before and after the sports."

He also suggests using your own equipment if you have it instead of what the school provides, and practice at home if possible.

Bajracharya predicts the more people get together for practice, to play and to watch sporting events, the more likely the COVID-19 numbers will jump. But it’s also a balancing act for students.

He said, "Sports has a tremendous benefit, not just for the physical, also for the mental health."