Adventure Landing water park reopens this weekend in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's back! The Adventure Landing will reportedly live to see another summer, with an opening date scheduled for this Saturday.

The best part? Adventure Landing posted on Facebook that everyone will pay children's pricing this weekend.

Although, be aware, wet weather will be a factor this weekend.

Amidst speculation about the park's reopening, the business posted on Feb. 13 they were looking to hire lifeguards for the 2022 season.

The water park originally had a closure date at the end of Oct. 2021, but an extension on the lease from the landlord allowed the arcade to remain open through the winter.

At last check, the park had a new closure date set for sometime in March.