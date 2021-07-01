Adventure Landing owners exploring locations in Jacksonville to build new water park

The Jacksonville Beach Adventure Landing location will close by the end of October, however, owners say this isn't the end.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After the news broke that Adventure Landing water park in Jacksonville Beach will close by the end of October, the owners say they are looking for a new location.

"The pandemic was a tragedy and challenge for all of us," said a media representative for Adventure Landing in a news release. "Adventure Landing was among countless small businesses who were impacted. We are so grateful it is now behind us, and we are thrilled to report that Adventure Landing is moving forward and is stronger than ever before."

The news release says that the owners are in the process of exploring other locations in the Jacksonville area to build another water park.

NRP Lease Holdings, Inc., the owner and operator of the Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach, is being required to close that location at the end of October 2021 due to the termination of the lease by the new property owner.

"The Adventure Landing will remain a positive fixture in the Jacksonville community and is looking forward to carrying out the traditions of providing family entertainment in a safe, clean and fun environment for future generations," said the media release.

On Monday night, Steven Diebenow of Driver, McAfee, Hawthorne & Diebenow law firm presented a plan before the council that gave details about a proposed apartment complex at the Jacksonville Beach location.