ADORABLE: 2 babies born on Labor Day at local hospital

Both boys, Tyson and James, are named after their fathers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two mamas here on the First Coast celebrated Labor Day quite literally by bringing two new babies into the world.

Baptist Medical Center Beaches reported the birth of two boys on Labor Day.

Tyson was born just after 2:30 a.m. and is 8 lbs 9 oz. His mother is a Labor & Delivery RN at Beaches Baptist. His family says Tyson is excited to meet his big sister "Aspen" who is 5.

James, who was a surprise gender, was born at 8:14 a.m. and is 7 lbs 8 oz. He was born two weeks early but is doing fine.