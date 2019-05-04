A threatening post has been circulating regarding violent threats made to Robert E. Lee High School in Riverside Thursday.

The principal called parents Thursday assuring them proper safety measures were being taken against the threat, which shows a person holding a gun with the caption "don't come to school tomorrow."

Snapchat

The picture used to circulate the threat is the same picture used in a middle school threat in North Texas, according to NBC 5 in Fort Worth. The station reported that a 13-year-old boy was arrested in 2015 for spreading the photo of himself paired with threats to fellow classmates.

The enhanced security measures in place Friday at Lee High School include additional police on campus, metal detection wanding, and bag checking.

Principal Schneider urged parents to remind their children on the "serious consequences that can occur from making any type of threat like this."

Full message from the principal:

Hello parents and guardians of Lee High School, this is Principal Schneider calling,

It’s my goal to keep you informed of anything that may concern you as a parent, and this falls into that category.

We have been made aware of a social media threat indicating a threat of violence to our school tomorrow.

We take all threats very seriously. It is already under investigation by law enforcement.

I also want to make you aware that we will implement enhanced security measures tomorrow. Enhanced measures will include bag checks, metal detection by wanding, and an increased police presence.

Please take a moment to remind your children of the serious consequences that can occur from making any type of threat like this. We all play a role in keeping Lee High School a safe and productive learning environment.

I greatly appreciate your support and partnership as we work together for the safety and success of all students. Have a great evening, and we look forward to seeing your children in school tomorrow.