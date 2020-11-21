Activists rally in Downtown Jacksonville against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 'anti-mob' proposal

The proposed legislation activists are rallying against is called the "anti-mob legislation draft."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Activists are gathering Saturday in front of the Duval County Court House to rally against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' new "anti-mob" proposal which some are calling "anti-protest."

"This proposed legislation is, undemocratic, dictatorial and blatantly unconstitutional," local activist Ben Frazier of the Northside Coalition Jacksonville said in a news release. "The proposed legislation is dangerous because it’s a dog whistle to let armed vigilantes know it’s open season on peaceful protestors."

The proposal is called the "anti-mob legislation draft." It would expand Florida's Stand Your Ground law and justify the use of force against those who are "interrupting or impairing" business during "violent or disorderly assembly.

The proposal would also increase criminal penalties for people involved in "disorderly assemblies," making it a third-degree felony to block traffic during protests and provide immunity to drivers who "unintentionally" hit protesters blocking traffic.

"The proposed bill erases the premise of innocent until proven guilty," said Christina Kittle of the Jacksonville Community Action Committee. "It incites vigilante violence against protesters before their day in court. It infringes on bail efforts as well, which here in Jax would have prevented the release of over 70 peaceful protesters from May 30 and 31.”

The rally began at 1 p.m.

Plane flies overhead as they speak that says “Stop killing Black people- film the police” @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/Hi4XEZ2ILs — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) November 21, 2020