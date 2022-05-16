Activists protest Duval County Public Schools teacher Monday morning

A small group of protesters were outside Riverside High School, protesting a teacher they claim has been making racist and homophobic comments.

Students sharing their stories on social media claim the teacher used the n-word in front of students and made homophobic comments. Diamond Wallace, vice president of Jewels of the Future, says students have shared many experiences with her.

"They kind of felt like they were at a point where their efforts didn't matter," Wallace said. "So we want to give them a voice and let them know that no matter what, always speak your voice because you never know who's listening. And in this case, you got the right people listening because we are protesting with you all."

The Duval County Public Schools public relations office sent the following statement to First Coast News:

"The school and the district are aware of this allegation, and it has been reported to the district’s Office of Professional Standards. That office will conduct a full review of the allegation, and based on those findings, the district will determine if further steps are necessary."