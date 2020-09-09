Activists gather on steps of Jacksonville City Hall to demand reallocation of JSO funds

Multiple local groups are proposing what they call the "People's Budget," which seeks to reallocate millions of JSO dollars into the community.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — While the next fiscal year budget remains the hot topic in Jacksonville City Council, local activist groups gathered on the steps of City Hall on Tuesday to call on the city to reallocate money from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office into the community.

Proposing what activists are calling the People's Budget, organizers from the Jacksonville Community Action Committee brought forward several speakers to address local social justice issues and to push for reallocation.

Currently, JSO's budget stands around $481 million, nearly half of the city's yearly spending.

"You just cannot out-police crime, and that's just been proven year after year at this point," said JCAC organizer Christina Kittle. "We've tried it the sheriff's way, and it's just not really working."

Backers of the People's Budget want to see $240 million reallocated from JSO's budget and reinvested in various city departments and programs. For example, boosting the city's public works budget by $40 million to create jobs.

Another $25 million would go toward addressing the problem of food insecurity, and millions would go into the city's Parks, Recreation and Community Services department, partially to fund new homeless shelters and mental health initiatives.

"We're all familiar with the social, racial and economic injustices. We're all familiar with the broken promises of consolidation," said Northside Coalition leader Ben Frazier.

Mayor Lenny Curry's proposed budget, which has not yet been approved by council, gives JSO an additional $3 million. Sheriff Mike Williams had requested $6 million in additional funding.

Aside from the push for the People's Budget, activists also called on councilmembers to request an audit of JSO's spending.