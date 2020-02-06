About 200 people gather in Downtown Jacksonville for fourth day of protests

At around 6 p.m., about 200 people gathered in front of the Duval County Courthouse as leaders encouraged peaceful protesting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Protesters have gathered in downtown Jacksonville for the fourth day of protests against police brutality that resulted in the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others.

At around 6 p.m., about 200 people gathered in front of the Duval County Courthouse as leaders encouraged peaceful protesting.

Protesters have been gathering downtown since Saturday. That initial protest started out largely peaceful, but ended with damaged buildings, vandalized Jacksonville police vehicles and many arrests.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said by the end of Saturday, 25 arrests made. He said the events on Sunday were similar in the way that the protests began peacefully but began to take on a different tone as they continued throughout the day.

Williams says human barricades were formed, roads were blocked and bottles were thrown. It was these destructive events that led to 53 arrests on Sunday.

Live tweets from Tuesday's protest:

Back at the Duval County Courthouse, crowd has grown exponentially. Everything extremely peaceful. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/edGj1okWoq — David Jones (@DavidJonesTV) June 2, 2020

Protest happening now outside Duval Co courthouse. A couple hundred people here. ⁦@FCN2go⁩. pic.twitter.com/HT0w8YZENI — Robert Bradfield (@RobertBReports) June 2, 2020

Huge crowd of protesters moves into Hemming Park, chanting “Black Lives Matter!” across from the steps of City Hall. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/BAOU5MaUmj — David Jones (@DavidJonesTV) June 2, 2020

Hundreds of protesters take to Duval St. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/tXBKSrepqk — David Jones (@DavidJonesTV) June 2, 2020

Snipers are on top of the Duval Co. Courthouse. ⁦@FCN2go⁩ pic.twitter.com/SCJSA5blnj — Robert Bradfield (@RobertBReports) June 2, 2020

Protesters taking a knee now. We’ve seen lots of marked and unmarked law enforcement driving by, some taking pics and vid. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/U36BlIE5pX — David Jones (@DavidJonesTV) June 2, 2020

Now: Group gathers in front of Duval County Courthouse. Probably around 200 people, leaders laying out rights of protesters and encouraging peaceful protest. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/7JYc4gWTLd — David Jones (@DavidJonesTV) June 2, 2020

