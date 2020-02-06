x
About 200 people gather in Downtown Jacksonville for fourth day of protests

At around 6 p.m., about 200 people gathered in front of the Duval County Courthouse as leaders encouraged peaceful protesting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Protesters have gathered in downtown Jacksonville for the fourth day of protests against police brutality that resulted in the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others. 

Protesters have been gathering downtown since Saturday. That initial protest started out largely peaceful, but ended with damaged buildings, vandalized Jacksonville police vehicles and many arrests.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said by the end of Saturday, 25 arrests made. He said the events on Sunday were similar in the way that the protests began peacefully but began to take on a different tone as they continued throughout the day.

Williams says human barricades were formed, roads were blocked and bottles were thrown. It was these destructive events that led to 53 arrests on Sunday.

Live tweets from Tuesday's protest:

Protesters chanted "No justice, no peace!" in Klutho Park until Jacksonville's city-wide curfew went into effect at 8 p.m.

Police and protesters clash in downtown Jacksonville.

Activists gather in Downtown Jacksonville to protest police brutality against African-Americans.

