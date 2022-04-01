Watch: Activist who was handcuffed at Gov. DeSantis press conference speaks in Jacksonville

Jacksonville attorney John M. Phillips and the Law Offices of Phillips & Hunt will be speaking about the incident at 11 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville community activist and a local attorney are holding a press conference Monday after an incident last week at an event for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Northside Coalition Founder Ben Frazier showed up at a news conference for DeSantis that was closed off to the public. He sais he and other community members were present to hold the governor, whom he called an "enemy of the public," accountable.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Officers on site placed Frazier in handcuffs and put him in the back of a JSO patrol car.

Jacksonville attorney John M. Phillips and the Law Offices of Phillips & Hunt will be speaking about the incident at 11 a.m.

Frazier and Philips plan to discuss future legal action and the alleged violation of Frazier’s civil, constitutional and criminal rights.

You can watch Monday's press conference here live.

State Attorney Melissa W. Nelson sent a letter to Florida Gov. DeSantis requesting a court circuit reassignment for activist Ben Frazier on Jan. 6.

In the letter to the governor, Nelson explains that she is writing to request an executive assignment of Frazier's case as he has an established relationship with her office.