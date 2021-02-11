Activist disrupts committee meeting after vote against funding to move Confederate monument from Jacksonville park

The finance committee voted 4-3 against funding a $1.3 million proposal to remove the Women of the Confederacy monument from the park.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A City of Jacksonville committee has voted against a measure to fund the removal of a Confederate monument from Springfield Park.

The finance committee voted 4-3 against funding a $1.3 million proposal to remove the Women of the Confederacy monument from the park. The full legislation is set to be voted on by the full Jacksonville City Council next week, but Tuesday's vote marks the second day committees have voted against approving the monument removal bill.

Monday, the neighborhoods and transportation committees each voted the plan down, with votes of 4-1 and 4-2, respectively, an early indication that the bill to remove it will likely fail next week.

Shortly after Tuesday's vote, Northside Coalition President Ben Frazier was heard shouting from the audience in protest. Frazier has said he will continue to protest until the monument is removed from the park, a move Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry promised during the height of the racial justice movement during the summer of 2020.

The bill would need a super majority to pass the full council, which is 13 "yes" votes.