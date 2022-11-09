Accident involving Jacksonville Sheriff's Office patrol car leaves one with 'serious facial injuries'

The officer and the driver of the other car both had minor injuries, while the passenger in the car has "serious facial injuries."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An accident involving a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office patrol car Sunday has left the officer with minor injuries and the passenger in the other vehicle with "serious facial injuries," Sgt. Robert Peck with JSO said.

Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, two patrol cars were traveling southbound on St. Johns Bluff Boulevard with sirens and lights on. A Toyota Tundra was travelling the opposite direction on St. Johns Bluff Road North, and failed to yield when turning left into a convenience store on the corner of St. Johns Road North and Lonestar Road, Peck said.

One of the police officers hit the Tundra as he made the turn.

The driver of the car, who had minor injuries, the officer and the passenger with serious facial injuries were all taken to the hospital, according to Peck.

St. Johns Bluff Road is temporarily closed from Lonestar Rd to Jorick Rd. It will be closed for another hour or so.