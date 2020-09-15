About 40 Jacksonville firefighters sent to Gulf Coast to assist with Hurricane Sally

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department sent about 40 of its firefighters to the Gulf Coast Tuesday to assist with Hurricane Sally.
JFRD said firefighters will stage in Tallahassee to await further instructions as the storm passes. The crew is part of JFRD's Urban Search and Rescue and Swift Water teams and is prepared to be gone for up to 10 days.
"I am grateful for the men and women of JFRD for their selfless commitment to helping those in need," Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said in a tweet Tuesday.