Abortion restrictions having unintended impact on in vitro fertilization

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast fertility clinics and families are fearful of how the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade may impact in vitro fertilization (IFV) clinics.

“It’s like the greatest gift I could ever imagine having," Samira Valdez, an IFV recipient, said.

"I’m so lucky to have her, you know going through IVF is never a straight shot… I actually did two transfers to get my beautiful gift, Sienna," Valdez said.

For families like Valdez with infertility issues, abortion restrictions are having an unintended impact on in vitro fertilization.

“I kinda had a timeline like maybe we’ll wait and give Sienna a couple of years as an only child, but with everything happening right now, I definitely feel like we’re going to be acting sooner," Valdez said. "I’m just worried with what’s going to happen, you know, will there be availability at clinics because other people from other states might be trying to come in to get appointments."

IVF works by fertilizing an egg outside the uterus to create an embryo. Those embryos are then implanted in the womb.

There is a chance that abnormalities can develop after 15 weeks, and Dr. Samuel Brown with Brown Fertility says those require termination.

That will be illegal in Florida as of Friday, when a new state law takes effect banning abortion after 15 weeks.

Dr. Brown also points out that IFV sometimes requires the fertilization of multiple eggs. Those eggs can be stored, but eventually may be discarded.